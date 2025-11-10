Shandong Weigao Forms Joint Venture to Expand in Indonesian Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co ( (HK:1066) ) is now available.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture with PT Oneject Indonesia, named Oneject Wego Medical, to manufacture and sell medical consumables in Indonesia. This strategic move aims to tap into the Indonesian market by leveraging local production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports, thereby expanding Weigao’s overseas market presence and customer base.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1066) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co stock, see the HK:1066 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited is a joint stock limited company based in China, specializing in the production of medical polymer products. The company focuses on the manufacture and sale of medical consumables such as intravenous catheters and infusion sets, catering to both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 23.04%

Average Trading Volume: 16,839,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$24.51B

See more insights into 1066 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue