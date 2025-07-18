Shandong Gold Mining’s Controlling Shareholder Secures Loan for Shareholding Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ) is now available.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced that its controlling shareholder, Shandong Gold Group Co., Ltd., has secured a Special Loan Commitment Letter from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited for a loan facility of up to RMB900 million. This loan is intended to increase the Gold Group’s shareholdings in the company, reflecting their confidence in the company’s future growth and investment value. The shareholding increase will be executed through various methods on the Shanghai Stock Exchange within the next twelve months, with an investment range between RMB0.5 billion and RMB1.0 billion.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the mining industry. The company primarily focuses on gold mining and related activities, aiming to maintain a strong market position in the gold sector.

