Shandong Gold Mining Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

The latest update is out from Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ).

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced an estimated net profit increase for the first half of 2025, projecting a significant year-on-year growth of 84.3% to 120.5%. This substantial profit rise is attributed to strategic production optimization, technological breakthroughs, and favorable gold price trends, reinforcing the company’s high-quality development momentum and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1787) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target.

More about Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the gold mining industry. The company focuses on gold production and related activities, aiming to strengthen its market position through strategic production optimization and technological advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 16,424,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$145.5B



