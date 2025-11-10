Shandong Gold Mining Faces RMB738 Million Tax Payment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ).

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Laizhou Company, must make a supplementary payment of RMB738 million in taxes and late fees due to the free transfer of exploration rights by its former subsidiaries, which did not qualify for special tax treatment. This payment will not affect the company’s current net profit due to its recording as a deferred income tax asset, though the late fees will impact the net profit for 2025. The company assures that this will not significantly impact its operations and is committed to improving tax management to protect shareholder interests.

More about Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and extraction of gold. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, emphasizing its significant presence in the gold mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 20,840,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$171.6B

