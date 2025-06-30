Shandong Gold Mining Extends Share Issuance Validity Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ) has issued an update.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced the extension of the validity period for a shareholders’ resolution regarding the issuance of shares to target subscribers. This decision, approved in various board and committee meetings, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share issuance process, potentially impacting its capital structure and market positioning.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the mining industry. The company primarily focuses on the extraction and processing of gold, positioning itself as a significant player in the gold mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 17,868,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$149.8B

