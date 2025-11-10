Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Advances Strategy to Mitigate Horizontal Competition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ) has shared an update.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced the further implementation of undertakings by its controlling shareholder to avoid horizontal competition. This involves consolidating business assets and ensuring that any potential competing businesses are either integrated into Shandong Gold or sold to third parties. The resolution, approved by the Board, aims to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders by strategically managing its resources and market presence, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1787) stock is a Buy with a HK$47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1787 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the mining and processing of gold. The company focuses on expanding its operations within the gold industry, aiming to strengthen its market position by consolidating its assets and reducing competition within its business sphere.

Average Trading Volume: 20,840,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$171.6B

