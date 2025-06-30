Shandong Gold Mining Announces 2025 Meeting Dates and Shareholder Voting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ) just unveiled an update.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has announced the dates for its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting and the first H shares class meeting, both scheduled for July 24, 2025. The company will close its register of members from July 21 to July 24, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for voting at these meetings. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the procedural steps for participation in the upcoming meetings, which may influence future company resolutions and strategic directions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1787) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1787 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the gold mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, positioning itself as a significant player in the precious metals market.

Average Trading Volume: 17,868,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$149.8B

Learn more about 1787 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue