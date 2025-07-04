Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Announces Privatization and Delisting Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9977) ) just unveiled an update.

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed privatization by Jingyu Enterprise Development (Shandong) Co., Ltd. through a merger by absorption, alongside the proposed withdrawal of its H Shares listing. This move is part of a strategic realignment, and the despatch of a Composite Document detailing the merger, including recommendations and arrangements, is set for July 5, 2025. The announcement may impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder interests.

More about Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the food industry, focusing on poultry products and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 360,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.98B

