Shandong Fengxiang Announces H Share Class Meeting for Merger Approval

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9977) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced an H Share Class Meeting scheduled for July 24, 2025. The meeting aims to consider and possibly approve a Merger Agreement with Jingyu Enterprise Development (Shandong) Co., Ltd., which could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value. The approval requires a special resolution with at least 75% of votes from independent H shareholders in favor.

More about Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 360,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.98B

