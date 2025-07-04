Shandong Fengxiang Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Merger Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9977) ) has shared an update.

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 24, 2025, to discuss and vote on a merger agreement with Jingyu Enterprise Development (Shandong) Co., Ltd. and a related Rollover Arrangement. The meeting will address the approval, confirmation, and ratification of the merger and associated transactions, which require a special resolution and an ordinary resolution to be passed by the shareholders. This meeting is pivotal for the company’s strategic direction as it involves significant corporate restructuring that could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

