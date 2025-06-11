Shandong Boan Biotechnology Completes Share Placement to Fund R&D and Growth

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H ( (HK:6955) ) has provided an announcement.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 38,400,000 new shares, representing approximately 6.69% of the total issued shares, at a price of HK$10.42 per share. The placement raised approximately HK$395.60 million in net proceeds, which will be used for research and development, commercialization of products, and to replenish working capital.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company based in China. The company focuses on the research and development of innovative product candidates, including clinical trials for various antibodies and bispecific ADCs. It also engages in the commercialization of marketed and upcoming products.

