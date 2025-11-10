Shanaya Limited Expands into Food Waste Sector with KJ Engineering Investment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shanaya Limited ( (SG:SES) ) has provided an update.

Shanaya Limited’s subsidiary, Shanaya Environmental Services Pte Ltd, has entered into a binding term sheet to subscribe for 120,000 ordinary shares in KJ Engineering Pte. Ltd., representing 60% of its enlarged share capital. This investment aligns with Shanaya’s strategy to expand into the food and organic waste sector in Singapore, supporting KJ’s plans to enhance its commercial waste collection and recycling operations. The agreement stipulates a refundable deposit and a definitive share subscription agreement to be completed by February 2026, with no expected material impact on Shanaya’s financials for the current year.

More about Shanaya Limited

Shanaya Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates through its subsidiary Shanaya Environmental Services Pte Ltd, focusing on waste management and environmental services.

Average Trading Volume: 766,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$11.28M

