Shalby Limited Reports No Activity in Physical Share Transfers

Shalby Ltd. ( (IN:SHALBY) ) has issued an announcement.

Shalby Limited has submitted a report to the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited concerning the re-lodgment of transfer requests for physical shares under a special window, as per SEBI’s guidelines. The report indicates that no requests were received, processed, approved, or rejected from July to September 2025, highlighting a lack of activity in this area.

More about Shalby Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 65,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 26.69B INR

