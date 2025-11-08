Shakti Pumps Releases Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited ( (IN:SHAKTIPUMP) ) has provided an announcement.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were published in prominent newspapers, Business Standard and The Economic Times, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This disclosure is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market perception and investor confidence.

More about Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of energy-efficient pumps and motors. The company primarily focuses on providing solutions for agricultural, industrial, and domestic applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 47,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.29B INR

