Shakti Pumps Releases Investor Presentation for Q2 & H1 FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited ( (IN:SHAKTIPUMP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has released an investor presentation as part of its compliance with SEBI’s regulations. This presentation, which is now available on the company’s website, is intended to provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2026.

More about Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of energy-efficient pumps and motors. The company focuses on providing sustainable water solutions and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 47,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.47B INR

For an in-depth examination of SHAKTIPUMP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue