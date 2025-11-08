Shakti Pumps Opens Special Window for Physical Share Transfers

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited ( (IN:SHAKTIPUMP) ) has shared an update.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited announced the opening of a special window for re-lodgment of transfer requests for physical shares, in compliance with a SEBI circular dated July 2, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline its share transfer process and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its shareholders by providing a more efficient mechanism for share transfers.

More about Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing energy-efficient pumps and motors. The company primarily serves agricultural, industrial, and domestic markets, providing solutions that cater to the needs of water management and energy efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 47,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.29B INR

