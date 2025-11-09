Shakti Pumps Achieves Record Revenue in Q2 FY26 Amidst Growth in Solar Pump Installations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited ( (IN:SHAKTIPUMP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited reported record revenue for Q2 FY26, achieving Rs. 6,664 Mn despite challenges from extended monsoons. The company installed 22,304 solar pumps, marking a 21% increase year-over-year, and maintained a strong order book of Rs. 13,000 Mn. The diversification into solar rooftop and cash business is gaining momentum, and the company achieved a ‘Good’ ESG Impact Rating of 75 by ICRA ESG Ratings Limited. Financially, the company saw a modest 5% year-over-year growth in Q2 revenue and a 7.2% increase for H1 FY26, though margins were affected by rising raw material costs.

More about Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing solar pumps and related products. The company is known for its emphasis on sustainable energy solutions, particularly in the solar sector, and has a significant market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 47,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.47B INR

