SH Group Announces Annual General Meeting with Key Resolutions

SH Group (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1637) ) has provided an announcement.

SH Group (Holdings) Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for August 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider authorizing the board to issue additional shares, subject to specific conditions, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about SH Group (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 98,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$58.4M

See more data about 1637 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

