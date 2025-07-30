SGX to Benefit from Sale of Trading Technologies by 7RIDGE Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Singapore Exchange ( (SG:S68) ) has shared an announcement.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) announced that 7RIDGE Investments 3 LP, in which SGX is a Limited Partner, has agreed to sell Trading Technologies International, Inc. The transaction is expected to complete upon meeting certain conditions, after which SGX will receive distribution proceeds as per the fund’s schedule, and the fund will be wound up. SGX’s initial investment in the fund was approximately US$200 million, and the investment has been recorded at a fair value higher than the initial amount. The financial impact of this transaction will be reflected in SGX’s full-year results.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:S68) stock is a Hold with a S$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Singapore Exchange stock, see the SG:S68 Stock Forecast page.

More about Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing a platform for securities and derivatives trading. It is a key player in the Asian financial markets, offering a range of products and services that facilitate investment and risk management.

Average Trading Volume: 2,542,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$16.9B

For detailed information about S68 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

