SGX Group’s October Performance Boosted by Institutional Inflows and Market Connectivity

SGX Group reported a strong performance in October, driven by institutional inflows and active risk management amid global economic shifts. The securities market saw a 26% year-on-year increase in turnover, with significant contributions from index and small- to mid-cap stocks. The launch of the Indonesia-Singapore Depository Receipt Linkage further deepened ASEAN market connectivity. Additionally, the SGX FTSE China A50 Index Futures experienced a surge in activity due to geopolitical uncertainties, while Taiwan’s equity markets benefited from global AI demand.
More about Singapore Exchange
SGX Group, also known as Singapore Exchange, operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities and derivatives trading. It plays a crucial role in the Asian market, facilitating capital market connectivity and offering products like the FTSE China A50 Index Futures and various depository receipts.
Average Trading Volume: 2,458,211
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: S$18.01B
