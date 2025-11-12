SFL Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Dividend

Sfl Corporation Limited ( (SFL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sfl Corporation Limited presented to its investors.

SFL Corporation Limited is a prominent player in the maritime and energy sectors, specializing in the chartering of vessels and rigs, with a focus on sustainability and fleet optimization. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, SFL Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, marking its 87th consecutive quarterly dividend. The company reported total operating revenues of $178 million, with a significant portion derived from charter hire in the shipping and energy sectors.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include an adjusted EBITDA of $113 million and a net income of $8.6 million, or $0.07 per share. SFL Corporation continues to optimize its fleet by selling older vessels and upgrading modern ones, while also investing in LNG dual-fuel capabilities. The company maintains a robust charter backlog of approximately $4.0 billion, with a weighted remaining charter term of 6.5 years.

SFL’s strategic focus on efficiency and sustainability is evident through its comprehensive vessel retrofit and upgrade program, which has seen investments nearing $100 million since 2023. The company is also progressing with the construction of five 16,800 teu container vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2028, with capital expenditures expected to be financed through credit facilities.

Looking ahead, SFL Corporation remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and expanding its fleet capabilities. With a strong charter portfolio and ongoing investments in sustainable technologies, the company is well-positioned to navigate future market dynamics and continue delivering value to its shareholders.

