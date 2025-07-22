Severfield PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Severfield ( (GB:SFR) ) just unveiled an update.

Severfield PLC, a company listed on the stock exchange, has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure. Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its voting rights in Severfield to 12.026%, up from a previous position of 11.121%. This change in voting rights indicates a strategic move by Perpetual Limited, potentially impacting Severfield’s decision-making processes and its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SFR) stock is a Buy with a £122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Severfield stock, see the GB:SFR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SFR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SFR is a Neutral.

Severfield’s stock score reflects a stable financial position with a strong balance sheet and a high dividend yield, offset by challenges in revenue growth and free cash flow stability. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, while positive corporate events suggest confidence and potential for future growth. Despite a high P/E ratio, the attractive dividend yield provides a strong incentive for investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SFR stock, click here.

More about Severfield

Average Trading Volume: 1,113,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £96.06M

For a thorough assessment of SFR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue