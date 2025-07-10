Seven & i Holdings Reports Strong Q1 FY2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seven & I Holdings Co ( (JP:3382) ) has provided an update.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. reported an increase in revenues and operating income for the first quarter of FY2025, with a significant rise in net income due to special gains and losses. The company maintains its full-year forecast and continues to implement management initiatives to enhance corporate and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3382) stock is a Hold with a Yen2800.00 price target.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on convenience stores, supermarkets, and department stores. It is a prominent player in the Japanese market, known for its diverse range of products and services aimed at enhancing customer convenience.

Average Trading Volume: 6,555,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5708.5B

