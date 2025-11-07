SES AI Corporation Announces Board Member Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SES AI Corporation Class A ( (SES) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 6, 2025, Dr. Jang Wook Choi announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of SES AI Corporation, effective November 10, 2025, citing personal reasons. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s management or operations, indicating stability in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

Spark’s Take on SES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SES is a Neutral.

SES AI Corporation has a score of 54, driven by rapid revenue growth and strategic initiatives, yet challenged by significant financial and profitability issues. Despite technical indicators showing short-term momentum, the negative P/E ratio and potential volatility limit its attractiveness. The company’s strong liquidity and strategic focus are positives, but addressing operational losses is crucial for future improvement.

Average Trading Volume: 14,296,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $813.5M

