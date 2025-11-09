Servotech Reports Q2 Financials and Launches CSR Initiative

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. ( (IN:SERVOTECH) ) has shared an update.

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, showing a profit before tax of Rs. 1,314.43 lakhs for the half-year. Additionally, the company plans to establish a Section 8 Company named Servotech Foundation to engage in social, charitable, and philanthropic activities aligned with its CSR objectives, signaling a commitment to social responsibility.

More about Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, formerly known as Servotech Power Systems Limited, operates in the renewable energy sector, providing smart power solutions. The company focuses on developing and supplying renewable energy products and services, contributing to sustainable energy initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 593,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 26.17B INR

See more insights into SERVOTECH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue