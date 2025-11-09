Servotech Reports Decline in Q2 FY26 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. ( (IN:SERVOTECH) ) has shared an update.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd announced a decline in its financial performance for Q2 FY26, with total revenue, EBITDA, gross profit, PBT, and PAT all experiencing significant decreases compared to Q1 FY26. The announcement indicates challenges in maintaining financial growth, which may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, formerly known as Servotech Power Systems Ltd, is a leading renewable energy brand in India. The company focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and has a significant presence in the renewable energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 593,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 26.17B INR

