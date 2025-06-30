ServisFirst Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ServisFirst Bancshares ( (SFBS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 17, 2025, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share. This dividend is payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on SFBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFBS is a Outperform.

ServisFirst Bancshares demonstrates strong financial performance, robust profitability, and positive corporate developments. However, technical indicators and valuation present a mixed picture, with some pressure from increased charge-offs and margin compression. The stock is fairly valued with moderate growth potential.

More about ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services across several locations including Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, and others in the southeastern United States.

Average Trading Volume: 244,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.32B

