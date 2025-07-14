Serviceware SE to Release Half-Year Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Serviceware SE ( (DE:SJJ) ).

Serviceware SE has announced the upcoming disclosure of its half-year financial report for the period from December 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. The report will be published on July 25, 2025, and is expected to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Serviceware SE

Serviceware SE operates in the software industry, focusing on providing enterprise service management solutions. The company is known for its comprehensive software suite that helps organizations optimize their service processes and improve efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 6,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €168.5M

For detailed information about SJJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue