Seritage Announces Dividend for Preferred Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seritage ( (SRG) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Seritage Growth Properties announced a cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for its 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. This dividend will be distributed on October 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by September 30, 2025.

Spark’s Take on SRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SRG is a Neutral.

Seritage’s stock score is impacted by ongoing financial challenges and a negative valuation outlook. However, the corporate events, including leadership changes and debt reduction, provide a positive strategic direction. Technical indicators show short-term bullish momentum, but caution is advised due to overbought signals.

To see Spark’s full report on SRG stock, click here.

More about Seritage

Average Trading Volume: 113,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $186.4M

For a thorough assessment of SRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue