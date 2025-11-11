Serco Group Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Serco Group plc ( (GB:SRP) ) has provided an announcement.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 244,863 ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program initiated in August 2025. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 16,915,666, while the total number of shares with voting rights remains at 1,006,939,577. The buy-back program is part of Serco’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:SRP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRP is a Outperform.

Serco Group plc’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a positive earnings call, highlighting growth in key sectors and operational efficiency. However, high valuation metrics and profitability challenges weigh on the overall score.

More about Serco Group plc

Serco Group plc operates in the service industry, providing public services in sectors such as defense, transport, justice, immigration, healthcare, and citizen services. The company focuses on delivering essential services to government and public sector clients across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,481,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.47B

