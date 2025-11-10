Serco Group Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Serco Group plc ( (GB:SRP) ) has provided an announcement.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 252,100 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury. This transaction is part of a larger share buy-back program initiated in August 2025, through which the company has acquired a total of 16,670,803 shares. The buy-back initiative is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SRP) stock is a Buy with a £300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Serco Group plc stock, see the GB:SRP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRP is a Outperform.

Serco Group plc’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a positive earnings call, highlighting growth in key sectors and operational efficiency. However, high valuation metrics and profitability challenges weigh on the overall score.

More about Serco Group plc

Serco Group plc operates within the service industry, providing a range of public services across sectors such as defense, transport, health, and justice. The company is focused on delivering essential services to governments and other public sector organizations worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,481,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.47B

