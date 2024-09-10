Serco Group Continues Share Buyback Programme

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the acquisition of 409,791 of its own ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of £1.7202 each, which will be held in treasury. This latest purchase is a continuation of the company’s share buyback programme initiated on 29 February 2024, reaching a total of 49,334,099 shares bought back to date. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury, now stands at 1,054,211,867 with equivalent voting rights.

