Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 198,721 of its own shares, part of a larger share buyback program initiated earlier this year. This brings the total number of shares acquired under the program to over 62 million, which are held in treasury. The move is part of Serco’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

