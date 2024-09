Serabi Gold (GB:SRB) has released an update.

Serabi Gold plc has announced a change in their major holdings following a notification of acquisition or disposal of voting rights. The TR-1 notification detailed a decrease in the voting rights held by an individual from 3.9% to 2.87%, with a total of 2,180,695 voting rights as of September 24, 2024.

