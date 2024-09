Serabi Gold (GB:SRB) has released an update.

Serabi Gold plc has recently announced a change in its major holdings, revealing a decrease in the total voting rights held by a shareholder named Kave Sigaroudinia, from 3.9% to 2.87%. This change, which crossed the notification threshold on September 24, 2024, was promptly reported by the company in compliance with market regulations.

