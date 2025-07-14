Serabi Gold Achieves Record Q2 Production and Advances Growth Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Serabi Gold ( (GB:SRB) ).

Serabi Gold reported a strong second quarter for 2025, with gold production reaching 10,532 ounces, marking a 17% increase from the previous year. The company is on track to meet its annual production guidance of 44,000 to 47,000 ounces. Operational highlights include significant improvements in development rates and ore grades at both the Palito and Coringa mines. The company also reported positive results from its brownfield exploration program, which is part of its growth strategy to increase mineral resource inventory. Financially, Serabi Gold’s cash position improved to $30.4 million, and it secured a new loan from Banco Santander.

Serabi Gold’s overall stock score is driven by its robust financial performance and strategic corporate developments, including increased production and strengthened leadership. The technical analysis indicates moderate bullish momentum, while the attractive valuation suggests the stock may be undervalued. These factors collectively position Serabi Gold favorably in the gold industry.

More about Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development, and production company focused on the Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and aims to double production with the Coringa Gold project. Serabi Gold has also made a copper-gold porphyry discovery and is headquartered in the UK with a secondary office in Toronto, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 678,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £143.9M

