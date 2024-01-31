SEP Acquisition Approves Charter Amendment Pre-Business Combination

SEP Acquisition (SEPA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

The Company’s stockholders have approved an amendment to the Company’s charter to eliminate the clause that restricts share redemption if net tangible assets fall below $5,000,001. This amendment is set to take effect before the completion of the proposed Business Combination, pending implementation by the Company.

