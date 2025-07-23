Senzime’s TetraGraph System Gains Approval for Mexican Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Senzime AB ( (SE:SEZI) ) has issued an update.

Senzime has received regulatory approval from the Mexican Secretariat of Health for its TetraGraph system, allowing its commercialization in Mexico. This approval opens up significant market opportunities in a region that follows US and European clinical guidelines, supported by a partnership with Kezelmedica, a prominent importer of medical devices in Mexico.

More about Senzime AB

Senzime is a leading medical device company established in 1999, headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. It specializes in precision-based monitoring systems that enhance perioperative patient safety, with its flagship product being the TetraGraph system. Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market and the US OTCQX Market.

Average Trading Volume: 352,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK982.6M

