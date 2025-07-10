Senzime Completes MSEK 110 Share Issue with Full Subscription

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Senzime AB ( (SE:SEZI) ).

Senzime AB has successfully completed the full subscription of its directed share issue, raising MSEK 110 through the issuance of 24,000,000 shares. This capital increase will support the company’s growth, resulting in a 15.27% dilution of shares, and reflects strong investor confidence in Senzime’s market position and future prospects.

Senzime is a leading medical device company based in Uppsala, Sweden, specializing in precision-based monitoring systems that enhance perioperative patient safety. Their flagship product, the TetraGraph® system, is renowned for its accuracy in monitoring neuromuscular transmission during surgery, contributing to improved patient outcomes and cost reductions. Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market and the US OTCQX Market.

Average Trading Volume: 330,142

Current Market Cap: SEK845.2M

