Senzime AB to Present at Key Investor Conferences

Senzime AB ( (SE:SEZI) ) has shared an announcement.

Senzime AB announced that its CEO, Philip Siberg, will present at the Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics Theme Event and the Biostock Summit. These presentations are part of Senzime’s ongoing efforts to engage with investors and highlight its leadership in personalized anesthesia solutions. The participation in these conferences underscores Senzime’s commitment to advancing its market presence and providing stakeholders with insights into its innovative medical technologies.

More about Senzime AB

Senzime is a leading medical device company focused on precision-based monitoring systems that enhance perioperative patient safety. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, the company is known for its TetraGraph® system, which is widely used for neuromuscular transmission monitoring during surgeries. Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market and cross-traded on the US OTCQX Market.

Average Trading Volume: 471,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK849M

