Senshu Electric Announces Change in Major Shareholder

Senshu Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9824) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Senshu Electric Co., Ltd. announced a significant change in its major shareholders, with The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. no longer being the largest shareholder. This change reflects a decrease in the voting rights held by The Master Trust Bank from 10.02% to 7.28%, altering the company’s shareholder dynamics but not impacting its future outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9824) stock is a Buy with a Yen5039.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Senshu Electric Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9824 Stock Forecast page.

More about Senshu Electric Co., Ltd.

Senshu Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical industry, focusing on the provision of electrical components and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the code 9824.

Average Trading Volume: 102,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen72.87B

