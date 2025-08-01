Senmiao Technology Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Senmiao Technology ( (AIHS) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 29, 2025, Senmiao Technology Limited received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq due to its common stock failing to meet the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The company has until January 26, 2026, to regain compliance, with options for an additional compliance period if necessary. A 1:10 reverse stock split was effectuated on July 29, 2025, to address this issue, with trading beginning on a split-adjusted basis on that day.

Spark’s Take on AIHS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIHS is a Underperform.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges with declining revenues and negative equity. The technical indicators are neutral, providing little positive momentum. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further weaken the stock’s appeal. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial stability.

More about Senmiao Technology

Average Trading Volume: 150,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.89M

