Senior plc Sells Aerostructures Business to Focus on Core Operations

Senior plc ( (GB:SNR) ) has issued an announcement.

Senior plc has announced the sale of its Aerostructures business to Sullivan Street Partners for up to £200 million, aligning with its strategy to focus on its core fluid conveyance and thermal management operations. This transaction is expected to enhance Senior’s financial performance by improving operating margins and cash flow, reducing net debt, and supporting a £40 million share buyback program, ultimately benefiting shareholders and positioning the company for sustained growth in resilient markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SNR) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Senior plc stock, see the GB:SNR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SNR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SNR is a Outperform.

Senior plc’s strong financial performance and recent corporate events are significant positive factors driving the overall score. Technical analysis indicates a strong upward trend, although caution is warranted due to overbought signals. While the valuation suggests the stock may be overvalued, the company’s strategic contracts and leadership changes bolster its growth outlook.

More about Senior plc

Senior plc is an international manufacturer specializing in high technology components and systems, focusing on fluid conveyance and thermal management (FCTM) products. The company operates in sectors such as aerospace & defense, land vehicles, power & energy, and adjacent markets like semiconductor equipment and medical.

Average Trading Volume: 621,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £761.3M

