Senior plc Clinches $130M Aerospace Contract Extension

Senior plc (GB:SNR) has released an update.

Senior plc, an international high-technology components manufacturer, has secured a 5-year contract extension worth approximately $130 million with Spirit AeroSystems for Boeing aircraft components supply, commencing in January 2026. The deal underscores Senior’s commitment to quality and timely delivery as aerospace build rates rise. Manufacturing of the components will take place at Senior Aerospace Jet Products’ facility in California.

For further insights into GB:SNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.