Senetas Corporation Updates on 2025 Performance and Votiro Sale

Senetas Corporation Limited ( (AU:SEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Senetas Corporation Limited has provided a business update for the 2025 financial year, highlighting that sales are expected to be slightly below the previous year due to tighter customer budgets and changes at its distribution partner, Thales. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly with ongoing technology projects. Additionally, Senetas announced the sale of its Votiro business to Menlo Security, with proceeds in cash and shares, which may offer substantial value to shareholders over time. The transaction is expected to enhance Senetas’s financial position and provide opportunities for capital management activities.

Senetas Corporation Limited operates in the cybersecurity industry, focusing on encryption solutions and secure file sharing technologies. The company collaborates with global partners like Thales to distribute its products and is involved in technology projects such as autonomous vehicles and the AUKUS submarine industrial base pilot program.

