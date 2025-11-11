Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc Declares Second Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC ( (GB:HYG) ) has issued an announcement.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc has declared a second interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year ending 31 December 2025, with a payment date set for 19 December 2025. This announcement, now public, is expected to impact stakeholders by providing a return on investment and potentially enhancing the company’s attractiveness to investors.

More about Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC

Average Trading Volume: 8,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

