Semler Scientific Announces Merger with Strive, Inc.

Semler Scientific ( (SMLR) ) has issued an update.

On September 22, 2025, Semler Scientific, Inc. entered into a merger agreement with Strive, Inc., whereby Strive will acquire Semler in an all-stock transaction. This merger is subject to various terms and conditions, and the companies have disclosed potential risks and uncertainties associated with the transaction, such as integration challenges and market conditions. Strive, Inc. also announced the closing of its initial public offering of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, raising approximately $149.3 million. The proceeds were used to purchase bitcoin and for general corporate purposes, increasing Strive’s bitcoin holdings significantly.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMLR) stock is a Hold with a $31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Semler Scientific stock, see the SMLR Stock Forecast page.

Semler Scientific’s overall stock score is driven by strong profitability margins and a stable balance sheet, despite operational inefficiencies and cash flow challenges. The stock’s valuation is attractive, and strategic initiatives in Bitcoin and healthcare expansion provide growth potential. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and declining revenues pose risks.

