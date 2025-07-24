Semler Scientific Acquires Bitcoin Amid Equity Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Semler Scientific ( (SMLR) ) has shared an announcement.

Semler Scientific has announced updates regarding its financial activities, including a Controlled Equity Offering℠ Sales Agreement entered on April 15, 2025, allowing the company to issue and sell up to $500 million of its common stock. By July 23, 2025, the company had raised approximately $194.3 million through this program. Additionally, Semler Scientific acquired 175 Bitcoin between July 17 and July 23, 2025, using proceeds from the ATM offering, and held a total of 5,021 Bitcoin valued at $594.8 million as of July 23, 2025. The company reported a BTC Yield of 31.3% year-to-date, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value through Bitcoin investments.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMLR) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Semler Scientific stock, see the SMLR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMLR is a Neutral.

Semler Scientific’s stock score is influenced by financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability. While the technical analysis shows moderate strength, the valuation is weak due to negative earnings. Positive corporate events and strategic bitcoin initiatives provide some optimism, but significant financial setbacks remain a major concern.

More about Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific operates in the financial industry and provides a platform for disclosing Bitcoin holdings and related financial data. The company focuses on maintaining transparency in its Bitcoin investments through a dedicated dashboard on its website.

Average Trading Volume: 1,098,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $717.8M

