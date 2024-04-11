Sembehun Project Poised to Boost Sierra Rutile’s Future

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (AU:SRX) has released an update.

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited has announced promising results from the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Sembehun Project, confirming it as one of the world’s largest and highest-grade natural rutile deposits. The project is expected to significantly enhance the company’s mining lifespan by 14 years, reduce costs, and generate substantial long-term value. Financial projections indicate a reduced capital expenditure, a payback period within 55 months, and substantial earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the life of the mine.

