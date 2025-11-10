Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. Announces Name Change and Strategic Rebranding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Venerable Ventures ( (TSE:SCMI) ).

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc., formerly Venerable Ventures Ltd., has announced a name change to reflect its new focus and ownership structure. The company’s shares will trade under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange, with no changes required from existing shareholders. This rebranding aligns with Selkirk Copper’s strategic initiatives in sustainable mining and strengthens its partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, which holds a controlling equity stake.

Selkirk Copper is a newly formed, well-financed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation. The company is engaged in exploration drilling and redevelopment of the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine, focusing on environmentally sustainable mining practices. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of mineral claims in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt and possesses significant mining infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 158,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$39.69M

